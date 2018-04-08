Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Receives $29.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Guaranty Bancorp stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $830.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael B. Hobbs sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $133,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $130,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $910,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNK. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/guaranty-bancorp-gbnk-receives-29-63-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s bank subsidiary is Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 32 branches and two investment management firms, Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.