Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 6,868.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,466 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 3.46% of DHI Group worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 1,867.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 216,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 205,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,303,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in DHI Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $1.70 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.21, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/guggenheim-capital-llc-boosts-holdings-in-dhi-group-inc-dhx.html.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.