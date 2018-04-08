Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,159 Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 330,652 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 318,035 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,957,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,141,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,827,000 after acquiring an additional 294,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $116.62 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,212.99, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.74 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/guggenheim-capital-llc-decreases-position-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang-updated-updated.html.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.