Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 28,816 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $95,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 328,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.72. 179,521,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,407,031. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $232.51 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $1.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

