ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of ONE Gas worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 6,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Signition LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,536.56, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $462.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About ONE Gas

