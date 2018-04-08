Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,563 Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,649.33, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a one year low of $168.54 and a one year high of $249.54.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.23%.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

