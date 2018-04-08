Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 270 ($3.79) target price on the oil production company’s stock.

LON GKP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.82). 765,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,254. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 86.25 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 130.74 ($1.84).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

