Guy Sella Sells 150,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Guy Sella sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $8,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guy Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Guy Sella sold 59,091 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,244,686.81.

On Thursday, February 15th, Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $9,132,471.90.

SEDG opened at $54.23 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,379.99, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.55.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 477,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/guy-sella-sells-150000-shares-of-solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg-stock-updated.html.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.