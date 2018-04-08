GXChain Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:GXS)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $161.09 million and $1.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00038326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Binance, QBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00674752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00176471 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050688 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

