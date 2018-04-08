Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 49.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. 7,162,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,335. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $150,893.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $135.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

