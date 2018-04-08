Hallador Energy (HNRG) Receives News Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hallador Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.8922570336308 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $198.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.12.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

