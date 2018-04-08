Chemical Bank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Chemical Bank lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,920,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,644,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,837,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,119,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,979,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,182 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41,715.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $1,449,121.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,160,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,856 shares of company stock worth $5,609,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

