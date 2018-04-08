Morgan Stanley Lowers Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.77) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

HLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,055 ($14.81) to GBX 1,060 ($14.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 910 ($12.77) to GBX 945 ($13.27) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Investec decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($21.06) to GBX 1,320 ($18.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,350 ($18.95) to GBX 1,390 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,230.42 ($17.27).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($16.34) on Wednesday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 956.50 ($13.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,341 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Carol Chesney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($16.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,060 ($32,369.46).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

