Halma’s (HLMA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 945 ($13.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,350 ($18.95) to GBX 1,390 ($19.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,060 ($14.88) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($21.06) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($17.13) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230.42 ($17.27).

LON HLMA traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,164 ($16.34). 658,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a one year low of GBX 956.50 ($13.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,341 ($18.82).

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £23,060 ($32,369.46).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

