Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs upgraded Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of HMSNF stock remained flat at $$7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hammerson-hmsnf-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.