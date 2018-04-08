Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 18,200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,389.89, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 18,200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/handelsbanken-fonder-ab-has-5-55-million-holdings-in-baxter-international-inc-bax-updated-updated.html.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.