Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $94.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26,178.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

