AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $2,946,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 6,761,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,277. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $142,568.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/harel-insurance-investments-financial-services-ltd-raises-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv-updated.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.