HarmonyCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,504.00 (CRYPTO:HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $3,126.00 and $5,504.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00675298 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00173728 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

