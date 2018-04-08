Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $652.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $658.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $614.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $652.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $686.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sidoti upgraded Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty bought 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.79 per share, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,728.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,985.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Hawaiian declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

