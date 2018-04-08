Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media stories about Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawkins earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.611937122646 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HWKN opened at $32.45 on Friday. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $353.48, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $118.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

