Haynes International (HAYN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8845845433423 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

HAYN opened at $37.65 on Friday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $477.15, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

