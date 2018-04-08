Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 42,898 Shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.55% of Haynes International worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 1,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 207,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Haynes International stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $471.38, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

