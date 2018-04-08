HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 7,900 ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ICON by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ICON by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,897,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ICON by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,065.19, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ICON plc has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $124.65.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. ICON had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ICON plc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ICON to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ICON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $109.00 price objective on ICON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ICON Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

