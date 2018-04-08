HBK Investments L P Takes $777,000 Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 734.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of POST stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,385.66, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Post had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their target price on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,235.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

