HC Wainwright Analysts Give MagneGas (MNGA) a $6.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MagneGas stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. MagneGas has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

In other MagneGas news, Director Carla Santilli sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $33,583.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,311.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene.

