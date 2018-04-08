HC Wainwright Trims La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Target Price to $83.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LJPC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.54, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.36. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, COO Jennifer Carver purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $32,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 508,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,544,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,485,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $217,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HC Wainwright Trims La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Target Price to $83.00” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hc-wainwright-lowers-la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc-price-target-to-83-00-updated-updated.html.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.