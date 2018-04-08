Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fate Announces Updated Data From Phase 1 of PROTECT; Reiterate Neutral Updated ProTmune data shows continued safety and efficacy. Yesterday, Fate Therapeutics announced additional Phase 1 clinical data from PROTECT. As a reminder, Fate is investigating ProTmune, a next-generation hematopoietic cell graft for the prevention of acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). Data reported at ASH indicated that all subjects (n=7) remained relapse-free, and there were no events of graft failure or serious adverse events (SAEs) that were deemed related to ProTmune. In the study, three out of seven subjects experienced acute GvHD in the first 100 days. However, all subjects responded to standard-of care steroid treatment, and all three cases of GvHD resolved within 5-8 days.””

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

FATE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 448,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,826. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $526.14, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hc-wainwright-reiterates-hold-rating-for-fate-therapeutics-fate-updated-updated.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.