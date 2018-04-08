3M (MMM) and Barloworld (BRRAY) Head to Head Analysis

3M (NYSE: MMM) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Barloworld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion 3.99 $4.86 billion $9.17 23.15 Barloworld $4.63 billion 0.67 $122.89 million $0.72 20.32

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Barloworld. Barloworld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barloworld pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 3M and Barloworld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 2 8 0 2.29 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus price target of $249.46, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Barloworld.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.35% 48.34% 16.00% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Barloworld on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company’s segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, engines and other complementary brands. The Handling segment provides customers with solutions for material handling needs that include lift trucks, warehouse handling equipment and distribution of agricultural equipment. The Automotive segment provides customers with motor vehicle usage solutions through the operation of car rental, motor retail and fleet service business units. The Logistics segment provides customers with traditional logistics services and supply chain management solutions. The Corporate segment comprises all other activities, including the operations of the corporate office in Johannesburg and treasury in the United Kingdom.

