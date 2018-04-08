Head-To-Head Analysis: Biocept (BIOC) vs. The Competition

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) is one of 21 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biocept to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -426.48% -374.92% -169.29% Biocept Competitors -110.24% -188.04% -38.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.07 million -$21.61 million -0.34 Biocept Competitors $1.13 billion $77.59 million 202.61

Biocept’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biocept. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biocept and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biocept Competitors 107 449 528 17 2.41

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 370.81%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Biocept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biocept rivals beat Biocept on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

