CVR Energy (CVI) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) is one of 25 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CVR Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $5.99 billion $234.40 million N/A CVR Energy Competitors $73.25 billion $2.97 billion 21.28

CVR Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVR Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Energy Competitors 436 1744 2300 163 2.47

As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 7.23%. Given CVR Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 3.91% 4.55% 1.91% CVR Energy Competitors 4.69% 483.45% 336.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 80.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CVR Energy peers beat CVR Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.