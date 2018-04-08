Head-To-Head Analysis: Jason Industries (JASN) vs. Smiths Group (SMGZY)

Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Smiths Group pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jason Industries does not pay a dividend. Smiths Group pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Smiths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jason Industries and Smiths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smiths Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Jason Industries presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Jason Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jason Industries is more favorable than Smiths Group.

Risk and Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -0.48% -1.21% 0.10% Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Smiths Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $648.62 million 0.13 -$4.47 million $0.01 314.00 Smiths Group $4.16 billion 2.02 $712.11 million $1.23 17.29

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries. Smiths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jason Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smiths Group beats Jason Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. The John Crane division offers engineered products and services comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems. The Smiths Medical division provides specialty medical devices and consumables, including infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in the areas of diagnostics and emergency patient transport. This division serves hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and home care providers; and OEMs. The Smiths Detection division offers detection technologies comprising sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect division provides electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for the defense, aerospace, space, rail, medical, and semiconductor test end markets. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for aerospace, consumer products, construction, medical, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

