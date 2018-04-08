Critical Analysis: Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) and Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural Gas has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.59% 8.31% 3.24% Northwest Natural Gas -7.30% 7.75% 2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Northwest Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northwest Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Natural Gas pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northwest Natural Gas has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. Northwest Natural Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.54 billion 2.30 $162.99 million $2.95 22.97 Northwest Natural Gas $762.17 million 2.23 -$55.62 million $2.24 26.34

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Gas. ONE Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ONE Gas and Northwest Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 3 1 0 0 1.25 Northwest Natural Gas 2 4 0 0 1.67

ONE Gas presently has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Northwest Natural Gas has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Northwest Natural Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural Gas is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Northwest Natural Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The Company’s gas storage business, referred to as the gas storage segment, provides storage services for utilities, gas marketers, electric generators and industrial users from storage facilities located in Oregon and California. The Company’s other segment is referred to as non-utility and consists of non-utility investments and other business activities. The other segment consists of an equity method investment in Trail West Holdings, LLC (TWH) and other pipeline assets in NNG Financial Corporation.

