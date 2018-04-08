Head-To-Head Analysis: ParkerVision (PRKR) vs. Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: PRKR) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ParkerVision and Ubiquiti Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $100,000.00 190.48 -$19.26 million ($1.05) -0.76 Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million 6.31 $257.50 million $3.09 22.76

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -162.57% Ubiquiti Networks 15.73% 47.42% 25.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ParkerVision and Ubiquiti Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ubiquiti Networks 1 3 0 0 1.75

ParkerVision currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. Given ParkerVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ParkerVision is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Risk and Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats ParkerVision on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

