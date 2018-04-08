Head to Head Analysis: WNS (WNS) & Its Rivals

WNS (NYSE: WNS) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WNS to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $602.50 million $37.76 million 30.92 WNS Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

WNS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 7.96% 20.19% 12.34% WNS Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WNS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 10 1 3.00 WNS Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.38%. Given WNS’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WNS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WNS beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others. The WNS Global BPM includes the Company’s business activities with the exception of WNS Auto Claims BPM. WNS Auto Claims BPM is the Company’s automobile claims management business. The Company focuses on various industry verticals, such as insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), media and entertainment, and telecommunication (telecom); utilities; consulting and professional services; banking and financial services; healthcare, and shipping and logistics.

