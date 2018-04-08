AngloGold Ashanti (AU) versus Seabridge Gold (SA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -2.98% -2.75% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.84 -$191.00 million $0.06 154.83

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seabridge Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 3 0 2.60

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Seabridge Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

