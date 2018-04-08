Head to Head Comparison: Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ: BUR) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Burcon Nutrascience has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burcon Nutrascience and Lifeway Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon Nutrascience $70,000.00 244.81 -$4.40 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.77 $3.47 million ($0.02) -288.50

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon Nutrascience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Burcon Nutrascience and Lifeway Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon Nutrascience 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Burcon Nutrascience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon Nutrascience and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon Nutrascience -3,417.46% -255.87% -113.07% Lifeway Foods 1.55% 3.90% 2.83%

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats Burcon Nutrascience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burcon Nutrascience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein that offers clarity and protein nutrition for low and neutral pH beverage systems; Peazazz, a pea protein, which is soluble with clean flavor characteristics; and Puratein, Supertein, and Nutratein that are canola protein isolates with functional and nutritional attributes. The company's products are targeted at protein ingredient market, and for health and wellness applications. Its patent portfolio consists of 216 issued patents in various countries. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States. Through its distributors, the Company also sells its products to retailers in Mexico, Costa Rica, Dubai, Hong Kong, China and the Caribbean. The Company’s primary product is kefir, a dairy beverage similar to but distinct from yogurt, in various flavors and in various package configurations. In addition to the drinkable products, Lifeway manufactures Lifeway Farmer Cheese, a line of various farmer cheeses. Kefir also serves as a base for lower-calorie dressings, dips, marinades, soups or sauces and as a basic ingredient in other home-prepared foods. Recipes are made available through the Company’s Website. The Company also markets and sells its ProBugs line of drinkable kefir.

