Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) vs. Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) Critical Survey

Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) and Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Continental Building shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Building and Lafargeholcim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building $489.16 million 2.19 $59.84 million $1.33 21.54 Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 1.25 -$1.70 billion $0.48 22.77

Continental Building has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lafargeholcim. Continental Building is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lafargeholcim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Continental Building has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Continental Building does not pay a dividend. Lafargeholcim pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Continental Building and Lafargeholcim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building 0 5 2 0 2.29 Lafargeholcim 1 4 1 0 2.00

Continental Building currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Continental Building’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Continental Building is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Building and Lafargeholcim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building 12.23% 16.58% 8.12% Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.26% 2.64%

Summary

Continental Building beats Lafargeholcim on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Building Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services. The Company serves masons, builders, architects and engineers around the world. The Company operates in over 90 countries. The Company produces a range of cements and hydraulic binders. These range from Portland cements and classic masonry cements to specialized products for a range of environments, such as environments exposed to seawater, sulfates and other natural conditions. Its concrete brands include Agilia, Chronolia, Artevia, Extensia, Thermedia and Hydromedia.

