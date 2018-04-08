Head to Head Review: Dixie Group (DXYN) vs. Its Competitors

Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Carpets & rugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dixie Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dixie Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dixie Group Competitors 13 73 147 10 2.63

As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies have a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Dixie Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dixie Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Dixie Group has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dixie Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dixie Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40% Dixie Group Competitors 4.42% 12.06% 5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Dixie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dixie Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dixie Group $412.46 million -$9.55 million -42.14 Dixie Group Competitors $3.63 billion $338.44 million -1.15

Dixie Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dixie Group competitors beat Dixie Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

