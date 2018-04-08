Head to Head Comparison: Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ: PFIS) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $91.43 million 3.54 $18.45 million N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo $17.50 billion 3.33 $4.35 billion $0.82 26.90

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 20.19% 7.50% 0.95% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Financial Services and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses. It provides an array of wealth management products and services, which include investment portfolio management, estate planning, annuities, business succession planning, insurances, education funding strategies and tax planning through Peoples Advisors, LLC. It offers credit card processing and a range of other products and services to merchant customers, including small business checking accounts, merchant money market account, online banking, telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, business profitability and peer analysis, and financial checkup.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities. The Corporate and Investment Banking Division includes corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad. The International Subsidiary Banks Division oversees the Company’s commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations. The Private Banking Division provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services. The Asset Management Division is engaged in developing asset management solutions. The Insurance Division oversees the management of the subsidiaries, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A. and Fideuram Vita S.p.A.

