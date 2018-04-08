Head to Head Contrast: AVX (AVX) & Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

AVX (NYSE: AVX) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AVX and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX 0.48% 6.12% 5.40% Vishay Intertechnology -0.78% 14.07% 6.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of AVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVX and Vishay Intertechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX $1.31 billion 2.06 $125.78 million $0.77 20.88 Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.00 -$20.34 million $1.43 12.62

AVX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vishay Intertechnology. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AVX and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vishay Intertechnology 1 1 0 0 1.50

AVX presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than AVX.

Dividends

AVX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AVX pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AVX has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AVX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

AVX has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segment's product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturers' representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs. Diodes segment’s products include rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs) and power modules. Optoelectronic Components segment includes infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), 7-segment displays and IR data transceiver modules (IrDA). Resistors and Inductors segment manufactures various types of fixed resistors, both in discrete and network forms, as well as various variable types. Capacitors segment manufactures products based on capacitor technologies.

