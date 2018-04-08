Head to Head Contrast: Canon (CAJ) and Fujifilm (FUJIY)

Canon (NYSE: CAJ) and Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canon and Fujifilm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canon 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujifilm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Canon and Fujifilm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canon 5.93% 8.75% 5.08% Fujifilm 7.24% 7.44% 4.88%

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fujifilm pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Canon pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujifilm pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Canon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujifilm has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Canon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Fujifilm shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canon and Fujifilm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canon $36.15 billion 1.07 $2.15 billion $2.15 16.52 Fujifilm $21.48 billion 0.80 $1.21 billion $2.73 14.46

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than Fujifilm. Fujifilm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canon beats Fujifilm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment manufactures and markets interchangeable lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment offers semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography equipment, magnetic resonance imaging equipment, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, ophthalmic equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services, as well as supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products principally under the Canon brand name through subsidiaries and independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Fujifilm Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.