DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) is one of 26 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DASAN Zhone Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million $1.07 million 160.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors $662.53 million $72.39 million 35.01

DASAN Zhone Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. DASAN Zhone Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 4.41, suggesting that their average share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77% DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors -85.81% -14.75% -6.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A DASAN Zhone Solutions Competitors 275 768 889 41 2.35

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 24.22%. Given DASAN Zhone Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DASAN Zhone Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

