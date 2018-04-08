Head-To-Head Contrast: Fluor (FLR) and Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Fluor (NYSE: FLR) and Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Fluor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluor and Jacobs Engineering Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $19.52 billion 0.41 $191.37 million $1.63 34.80 Jacobs Engineering Group $10.02 billion 0.82 $293.72 million $3.24 17.90

Jacobs Engineering Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluor. Jacobs Engineering Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fluor pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Jacobs Engineering Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fluor pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fluor and Jacobs Engineering Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 7 6 0 2.46 Jacobs Engineering Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

Fluor presently has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus price target of $73.45, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering Group is more favorable than Fluor.

Profitability

This table compares Fluor and Jacobs Engineering Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor 0.98% 10.95% 4.03% Jacobs Engineering Group 2.30% 8.59% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

Fluor has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group beats Fluor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The Diversified Services segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services. It operates four lines of business (LOBs): Petroleum and Chemicals; Buildings and Infrastructure; Aerospace and Technology, and Industrial. It caters its services to various sectors, such as oil and gas exploration, production and refining; chemicals and polymers; programs for various national governments, including aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing, and food and consumer products.

