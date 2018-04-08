Under Armour (UA) & Guess? (GES) Critical Contrast

Guess? (NYSE: GES) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Guess? shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guess? shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guess? and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 0 4 3 0 2.43 Under Armour 9 10 5 0 1.83

Guess? currently has a consensus price target of $17.32, suggesting a potential downside of 23.64%. Under Armour has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Guess?.

Dividends

Guess? pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Under Armour does not pay a dividend. Guess? pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Guess? has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guess? and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $2.36 billion 0.79 -$7.89 million $0.70 32.40 Under Armour $4.98 billion 1.31 -$48.26 million N/A N/A

Guess? has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? -0.33% 6.18% 3.73% Under Armour -0.97% 9.38% 5.23%

Summary

Under Armour beats Guess? on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America. The Europe segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Asia segment includes the Company’s retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia. The Licensing segment includes the around the world licensing operations of the Company. Its apparel is marketed under various names, including GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS and GUESS by MARCIANO.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include headwear, bags, and gloves; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. It primarily offers its products under the UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, ALLSEASONGEAR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, and I WILL, as well as ARMOURBITE, ARMOURSTORM, ARMOUR FLEECE, ARMOUR BRA, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of brand and factory house stores, and Website. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

