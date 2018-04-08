ITT (ITT) versus Lydall (LDL) Head to Head Comparison

ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITT and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.59 billion 1.67 $113.50 million $2.59 18.93 Lydall $698.44 million 1.18 $49.31 million $2.80 16.91

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 4.39% 14.65% 6.18% Lydall 7.01% 14.99% 8.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ITT and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $56.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.78%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than ITT.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of ITT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ITT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Lydall on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.