Head-To-Head Contrast: KLX (KLXI) & AAR (AIR)

KLX (NASDAQ: KLXI) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KLX and AAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX 0 2 3 0 2.60 AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00

KLX currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. AAR has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than KLX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of KLX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of KLX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KLX has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLX and AAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX 3.07% 6.03% 3.61% AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62%

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KLX does not pay a dividend. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLX and AAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX $1.74 billion 2.03 $53.40 million $2.75 25.34 AAR $1.77 billion 0.85 $56.50 million $1.45 29.81

AAR has higher revenue and earnings than KLX. KLX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AAR beats KLX on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX

KLX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps. This segment also provides inventory management services and technical support services, as well as operates an e-commerce site that provides customized solutions for customers. It serves commercial airlines; business jet and defense original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors; airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul operators; fixed base operators; and military depots. The ESG segment offers fishing (retrieval) services and equipment; wireline services, including composite frac plug pump downs, pipe recovery and perforation, and evaluation and logging services; pressure control services and rental equipment to assist its clients at the wellsite; and onshore completion services, such as placement and removal of flow control nipples and valves, completion packers, bridge plugs, and composite flow through frac plugs, as well as downhole services tools. This segment also provides down-hole completion and production services; and mobile, customizable workforce accommodations and offices, and associated rental equipment to its customers at their remote field locations. In addition, it offers machine shop services, which consist of CNC lathes, milling machines, spindle lathes, and other machining equipment to rework and rectify damaged equipment, as well as to design/build specialized fit-for-purpose tools. It primarily serves regional or independent oil companies. KLX Inc. is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

