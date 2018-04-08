Head-To-Head Contrast: M/I Homes (MHO) vs. Its Competitors

M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare M/I Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 3.56% 12.66% 5.06% M/I Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $1.96 billion $72.08 million 11.58 M/I Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.99

M/I Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than M/I Homes. M/I Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for M/I Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00 M/I Homes Competitors 240 915 802 52 2.33

M/I Homes presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 12.46%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

M/I Homes has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M/I Homes beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.