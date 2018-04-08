Analyzing Kroger (KR) and McDonald's (MCD)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. McDonald's pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McDonald's pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and McDonald's has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years. McDonald's is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kroger and McDonald's’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.04 11.65 McDonald's $22.82 billion 5.61 $5.19 billion $6.66 24.21

McDonald's has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kroger. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kroger and McDonald's, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 0 13 10 0 2.43 McDonald's 0 5 24 0 2.83

Kroger presently has a consensus target price of $27.16, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. McDonald's has a consensus target price of $183.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Kroger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than McDonald's.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and McDonald's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07% McDonald's 22.75% -201.76% 16.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of McDonald's shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of McDonald's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kroger has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald's has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McDonald's beats Kroger on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of October 26, 2017, the company operated 2,793 retail food stores, including 1,472 supermarket fuel centers; 783 convenience stores; 2,258 pharmacies; 222 retail health clinics; and 307 fine jewelry stores, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses on offering a platform for authentic ingredients that allows customers to customize their sandwiches. Its High Growth Markets segment includes its operations in markets, such as China, Italy, Korea, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and related markets. The International Lead markets segment includes the Company’s operations in various markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and related markets. The Foundational markets and Corporate segment is engaged in operating restaurants and increasing convenience to customers, including through drive-thru and delivery.

