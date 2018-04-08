Head to Head Contrast: ParkerVision (PRKR) & Echostar (SATS)

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: PRKR) and Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Echostar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -162.57% Echostar 20.82% 2.06% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ParkerVision and Echostar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 1 0 3.00 Echostar 0 1 1 0 2.50

ParkerVision currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Echostar has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given ParkerVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ParkerVision is more favorable than Echostar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Echostar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Echostar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echostar has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParkerVision and Echostar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $100,000.00 190.48 -$19.26 million ($1.05) -0.76 Echostar $1.89 billion 2.73 $392.56 million $0.84 63.94

Echostar has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Echostar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Echostar beats ParkerVision on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

